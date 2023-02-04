AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.91

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 82,322 shares traded.

MITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

