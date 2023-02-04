agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in agilon health were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $173,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $22.05 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $694.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.24 million. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,613 shares of company stock worth $746,114 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

