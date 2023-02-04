Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after purchasing an additional 446,911 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,824,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of AGI opened at $10.65 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.14, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

