Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $343.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.16. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

