Allegiant Travel’s (ALGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $185.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.