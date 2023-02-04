Allegiant Travel’s (ALGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $185.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.