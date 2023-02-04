Alliance Global Partners Cuts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $3.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,252.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Henry acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $53,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

