Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,932.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,870 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.