Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,677.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

