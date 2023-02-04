Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,607.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Allie Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

