Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,960.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.8% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

