Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,834.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,380 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $144.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

