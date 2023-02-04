Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,098.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $144.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

