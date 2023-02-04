Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,838.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328,932 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

