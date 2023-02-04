Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Up to $100.43

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.43, but opened at $105.82. Alphabet shares last traded at $106.38, with a volume of 3,427,458 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

