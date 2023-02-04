AlphaValue Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) to “Sell”

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.76) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.90 ($15.11) to €15.40 ($16.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

UniCredit Price Performance

UNCRY opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

