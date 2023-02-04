AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE) Trading 6.4% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.01. 61,122,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 29,470,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

