Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

