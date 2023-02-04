Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

