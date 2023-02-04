Analyzing First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Business Financial Services pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 27.09% 17.22% 1.47% Orrstown Financial Services 23.82% 14.71% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Business Financial Services and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Orrstown Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $150.80 million 2.03 $40.86 million $4.74 7.67 Orrstown Financial Services $135.61 million 1.96 $22.04 million $3.02 8.23

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Orrstown Financial Services on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

