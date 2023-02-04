Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.47 $34.07 billion $6.56 14.43 JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.43 $113.14 million ($0.23) -237.64

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 2 5 0 2.71 JinkoSolar 1 1 2 0 2.25

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.81% 39.42% 23.02% JinkoSolar 0.25% 4.59% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats JinkoSolar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

