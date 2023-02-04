Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 1,792.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,290 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

