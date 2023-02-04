Applied Digital (APLD) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Applied Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -6.58 Applied Digital Competitors $7.60 billion $1.99 billion -41.52

Applied Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 778 3928 9230 260 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 91.92%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -154.99% -20.92% -7.09%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.11, indicating that its stock price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

