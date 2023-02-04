Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 57,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 55,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPRFF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Aris Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aris Mining Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

