Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $134.15 and last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 145294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.53.
The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share.
ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
