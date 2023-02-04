Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 220,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

