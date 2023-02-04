Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 143,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $81.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

