Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($17.66) to GBX 112 ($1.38) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

