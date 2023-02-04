Atb Cap Markets Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

