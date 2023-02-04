Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.27. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Atico Mining Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

