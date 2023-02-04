Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $153.55.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock worth $4,558,499. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

