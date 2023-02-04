Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $146.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of ATKR opened at $144.47 on Thursday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

