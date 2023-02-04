Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $153.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $1,489,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

