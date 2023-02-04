Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

