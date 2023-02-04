Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.15. 440,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,223,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

Further Reading

