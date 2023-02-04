Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.58) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.58). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.58), with a volume of 20,871 shares trading hands.
Augean Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
