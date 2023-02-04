Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 405 at Credit Suisse Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 441 ($5.45) to GBX 405 ($5.00) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Numis Securities raised Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.25) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 627.13 ($7.75).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 638.20 ($7.88) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 684.40 ($8.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 580.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,552.80.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

