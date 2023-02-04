Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.08.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APR.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.57. The company has a market cap of C$494.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.14 and a 12 month high of C$14.88.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
