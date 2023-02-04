Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,926,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $475.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

