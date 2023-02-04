Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. Avalon shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 3,483 shares traded.

Avalon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

