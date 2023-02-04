Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.06

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.06 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 131.77 ($1.63). Avation shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.53), with a volume of 281,730 shares trading hands.

Avation Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.84. The stock has a market cap of £85.88 million and a PE ratio of 617.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.06.

Get Avation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 148,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £172,453.72 ($212,984.71).

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.