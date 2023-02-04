Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

