Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sells 13,425 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axonics Trading Down 3.7 %

Axonics stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axonics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.