Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) EVP John Woock Sells 7,570 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Woock sold 30,215 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,034,678.10.

Shares of AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

