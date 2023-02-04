Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) EVP John Woock Sells 7,570 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, John Woock sold 30,215 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,034,678.10.
Axonics Stock Performance
Shares of AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
