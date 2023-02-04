Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.

In other news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $462,829.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,456 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 611,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axonics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 834,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,752,000 after purchasing an additional 319,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

