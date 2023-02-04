Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of AXNX stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 611,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axonics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 834,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,752,000 after purchasing an additional 319,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
