BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 971.33 ($12.00).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,038 ($12.82) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.60) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.92) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.98) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($11.12) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at GBX 845.20 ($10.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 840.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 810.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.58). The company has a market capitalization of £26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,965.58.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

