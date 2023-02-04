Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $696.30 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.14. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $65.24.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.