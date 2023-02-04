Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Shares Up 48.6%

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Rating) shot up 48.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.11. 2,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,719% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 48.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc engages in the provision of banking, financial services, insurance services and management, and disposal of property. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Retail, Restricting and Recoveries, International Banking Services, Wealth Management, Real Estate Management Unit (REMU), Treasury, Insurance, And Others.

