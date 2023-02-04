Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.31

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.78. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.
Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
