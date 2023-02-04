Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.31

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.78. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

