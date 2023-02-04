Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,178,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.9 %

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Shares of OZK stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

