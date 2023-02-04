Barclays Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $660.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $630.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMO opened at $587.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.90 and a 200 day moving average of $549.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.75 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

